Gurdaspur: FIR against 2 ASIs for 'torturing' maid

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, July 23

More than a month after a maid was allegedly tortured by policemen following a theft complaint against her by a judge, the Gurdaspur police have registered an FIR against ASIs Ashwani Sharma and Mangal Singh.

The judge had claimed that the maid, Mamta, had decamped with gold ornaments and Rs 20,000 in cash from her residence in her absence.

Sources say what followed on June 1 was “sheer mayhem” as the SHO of the City police station, Gurmeet Singh, and the two ASIs reportedly took Mamta to the SHO’s residential quarters and allegedly tortured her. The claim was, however, denied by the police.

Now, an FIR has been registered against the ASIs under Sections 330 and 348 of the IPC at the City police station, confirmed City SHO Inspector Karishma today. The name of the now-suspended SHO Gurmeet Singh does not figure in the FIR.

A medico-legal report (MLR) had confirmed that Mamta had sustained several injuries. She had also complained that she was given electric shocks.

Several religious unions and the Association For Democratic Rights (AFDR) had protested outside the Civil Hospital where Mamta was being treated. The unions had threatened an intensified agitation if the police did not register criminal cases against the erring officials by July 25.

