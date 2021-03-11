Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Five detained from Dehradun, cops claim crucial leads

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

The Punjab Police on Monday said they had rounded up some people and got several important leads in the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala. A CCTV footage has also emerged, which shows the singer’s vehicle was being followed just before he was shot dead.

Interrogation on One of the five persons detained has criminal record

CCTV footage shows ‘suspects’ having meal at Mansa dhaba

Raids in Bathinda, districts of Haryana and Rajasthan

Police sources said five persons were rounded up from Dehradun. They were picked up from the Shimla bypass area and brought to Punjab.

The sources said only one of them, identified as Manpreet Dhaipei, alias Manna, was a “person of interest”. He had a criminal record, though not of heinous nature, and was linked with some gangsters, they said. The others were his acquaintances.

The sources said Manna belonged to Dhaipei village which is located near Jawaharke. He has not been formally arrested. The police found out that the assailants used another car’s number plate on the Bolero vehicle used in the crime. The police were also investigating the role of some people who were seen in a CCTV footage procured from a dhaba in Mansa where they were having meal on Sunday, the sources said.

The police also carried out raids in Bathinda and adjoining districts of Haryana and Rajasthan in pursuit of the eight assailants who killed Moosewala at Jawaharke village last evening. Pradeep Yadav, IG (Faridkot range), said, “We are working on several important leads. We will share the details soon. Who did the recce? Who were the hit men? We will unravel it.”

An abandoned car has been recovered in Moga. The police suspected that the assailants might have fled in this vehicle after the crime. In another development, an alleged supporter of a gangster named a Punjabi singer as the key conspirator in a Facebook post, which also mentioned an extortion racket targeting Punjabi film artistes.

