Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 30

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who took responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, has been on the radar of the Faridkot police for over a year.

After the killing of Youth Congress district president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan in 2021 here, the police had booked Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, along with others.

Police probe suggests Brar had hatched the killing to avenge the murder of his cousin Gurlal Singh Brar in Chandigarh in 2020. Gurlal Brar was then state president of SOPU and an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, say sources.

File photo of Gurlal Brar with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (right).

Goldy Brar’s father Shamsher Singh was an ASI in the Muktsar police. He took premature retirement.

On March 9, 2021, the police in Kotkapura arrested Shamsher for alleged role in an extortion racket. As per the FIR, it was alleged Goldy Brar was the kingpin of the extortion racket. While Shamsher used to carry out the recce of potential victims and pass on the information to his son in Canada, the latter used to extort victims using his local contacts.

Brar uses WhatsApp calls or text messages for extortion. In 2021 case, he had made an extortion call to a chemist, who owned a shop in Kotkapura, and demanded Rs 25 lakh. On March 19, 2021, a local court had issued an arrest warrant for the Canada-based gangster.

#Canada #goldy brar #lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters #sidhu moosewala