Malerkotla: Four nabbed by police, were planning to commit robbery

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 17

The police claimed to have prevented a robbery at a fuel station or some other unprotected establishment by busting a notorious gang of robbers during a crackdown against anti-social elements on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

While four members of the gang were arrested by coordinated efforts of cops posted at Sadar Ahmedgarh police station and Emergency Response Teams, four others succeeded in fleeing under cover of darkness.

Two iron rods, two large knives and a black motorcycle were recovered from the arrested accused, identified as Mohammad Bilal, alias Cheeku, Mohammad Abid, alias Laddu, Mohammad Abid, alias Motewala, and Mohammad Yamin, alias Bobby. Police personnel supervised by DSP Amritpal Singh Bhatti had launched a manhunt to nab absconding miscreants. Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that separate teams had cornered the miscreants after receiving a tip-off about their plan to strike at a fuel station or a deserted establishment at Dulma village on Saturday evening. The crackdown yielded desired results as the policemen were on alert owing to security beef up ahead of LS elections.

Though the investigating team was yet to ascertain details of all the members of the gang, preliminary investigations revealed that the miscreants were involved in illegal activities including snatchings, animal theft and trafficking of cattle for selling to slaughter houses in neighbouring states.

“We perceive the busting of the gang as a major achievement as the accused were a major threat to the peace in the region due to their association with smuggling of cattle,” said SSP Khakh.

Target was fuel station

