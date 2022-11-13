Four named in Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 12

Two days after the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh in Kotkapura, who was accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases, the police have nominated four persons today.

Earlier, the police had registered an FIR under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC against unknown persons.

The suspects include Manpreet Singh, alias Manni, and Bhupinder Singh, alias Goldy of Faridkot town, Harjinder Singh, alias Raju of Munawan village in Moga, and Satinder Jeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar of Kotkapura.

Canada-based Godly Brar has been identified as an associate of fugitive Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Faridkot police have not nominated any of the three persons arrested by the Delhi Police from Patiala yesterday.

Manpreet and Bhupinder have been identified among the six assailants, who killed Pardeep, on November 10.

On the basis of preliminary investigation, the police said Harjinder, who has been lodged at the Faridkot Central Jail, roped in Manpreet, who in turn got in touch with Bhupinder, to murder the dera follower.

Harjinder established a contact with Manpreet through his brother-in-law, Bhola Singh Khalsa, a resident of Jeon Singh Wala village of Faridkot. Bhola has been booked in five cases, including murder of a person in Tarn Taran, extortion and kidnapping. Bhola was also accused of attacking dera follower, Shakti Singh, on October 2, 2021, at Daggu Romana in Faridkot. Shakti is one of the accused in the sacrilege cases of 2015.

Cops questioned Bhola and Harjinder at the Faridkot jail.

Hundreds of cellphones seized

Nearly 420 mobile phones have been seized from inmates of the Faridkot Jail this year

Most of the mobile phones were found abandoned in barracks, while some were seized from inmates

#dera sacha sauda #Faridkot #goldy brar #Kotkapura #lawrence bishnoi #sacrilege