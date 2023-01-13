Ludhiana: Govt doing little for India's Manchester, says Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 12

Rahul Gandhi, on his second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ludhiana, said comparing Ludhiana to Manchester is wrong but, in fact, Manchester is like Ludhiana.

The sad part is that the “wrong” policies of the Modi government had slowed down the progress of the industrial city. Rahul was addressing a gathering at Samrala Chowk.

“Somebody told me that Ludhiana is like Manchester, but I was thinking that this is a false statement. In fact, Manchester is like Ludhiana. Manchester does not have a future, but Ludhiana has a future. But who has injured Ludhiana and how?” he questioned.

He said the Prime Minister had imposed demonetisation and wrong Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Delhi Government was working only for two or three big businessmen. Small and medium businesses were not getting the support, but instead they were loaded with demonetisation and “wrong” GST policies. Both were the weapons to finish small and medium units and this was the reality.

The second reality was that India’s big business houses could not give employment to the country, but Ludhiana’s enterprises could provide jobs. If they were strengthened and given power, India could compete with China. This is the reality but nobody was helping these businesses and there was no vision, said Rahul.

“The yatra was started a few months ago from Kanyakumari and will be going to Kashmir after covering a distance of 3,007 km. The main aim behind the yatra is to stand against the caste system and show people the path of love and brotherhood. We are opening the ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ in ‘nafrat ka bazar’,” said Rahul.

He reached Samrala Chowk while traversing through Khanna, Sahnewal and Doraha. PPCC state president Raja Warring, MP Ravneet Bittu, district Congress president Sanjay Talwar, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were also present. He also greeted people on Lohri.

Chandumajra rakes up 1984 riots

Patiala: Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Thursday raked up the issue of the 1984 attack on the Golden Temple and anti-Sikh riots and said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his party’s previous decisions. He said Rahul should focus on changing his mindset and answer important questions. tns

Women participation

Women in large number participated in the yatra. Simrat Khangura was seen driving the bus full of women. Raising the jaikara “Bole So Nihal...”, women were seen enthusiastic to be a part of the yatra.

Rahul lookalike draWS CROWDS

A youngster, who is Rahul Gandhi’s lookalike, is attracting the crowd during the yatra

Faisal Chaudhary, who has grown Rahul-like beard, joined the the yatra from New Delhi

Even Rahul was stunned to see him today. “This is the first time that I met Rahul. I am elated that I met him today,” he said.

Guard pushes aside Raja Warring

Rahul Gandhi’s security guard pushed state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring aside when he tried to get close to the former party president. The PPCC chief was heard saying that he was trying to click a photo of party workers with Rahul. Later, Warring managed to get the photo clicked.

#rahul gandhi