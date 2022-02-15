Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Bathinda, February 14
The UT Employees and Pensioners’ Joint Front held a protest march in the city on Friday. The protesters raised slogans against the government for failing to fulfill its promises.
Ranjit Singh, leader of the union, said: “The state government’s pro-corporate policies and 6th Pay Commission report’s implementation has affected employees and pensioners. The state government has also misled people by promising to regularise servcies of 36,000 contractual employees.”
He said, “ Similarly, the government created hurdles for hike in honorarium and minimum wages. The Finance Minister had promised that Bathinda thermal plant would be made operational before elections in 2017, but it has been closed down permanently. The old-pension scheme has not been revived as per the promise.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...
Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi
Areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM Narendra Modi’s ...
Sensex tanks over 1,700 points amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions
Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI tumble over 4 per cent
Over 62 per cent polling recorded in Uttarakhand
Polling was 65.56% in the 2017 assembly elections