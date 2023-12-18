Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 17

A senior police officer in Jalandhar has come under spotlight after his video brandishing a gun during a scuffle with residents of Basti Ibrahim Khan village in the Mand area of Jalandhar has gone viral.

While the villagers have alleged that he also fired shots in the area, the police have denied these claims. The officer against whom the allegations have been made is Arjuna awardee, DSP Dalbir Singh, posted with the PAP. The incident took place last night.

In a viral video, Sahibdeep Singh, a doctor, has alleged that the officer fired gunshots near his brother and indulged in hooliganism.

In the video, Sahibdeep says, “The officer was in a police car. He had come to the village on an invitation by sarpanch Bhupinder Singh. He was drunk and fired shots which could have hit my brother Gurjot Singh. Bhupinder Singh took the officer’s revolver and hid it to protect him.”

Sahibdeep continues: “Four shots were fired. We also have two of the used shells with us. After the incident, we complained to the police and a police party also reached the spot.”

Another resident Gurmel Singh alleged: “My son could have been hit by the gunshots. The officer indulging in this behaviour should be held accountable.”

The viral video shows a cop in civil dress indulging in a heated and abusive verbal exchange with some youths, with abuses being hurled from both sides. The cop is also seen brandishing a gun.

Later, a scuffle also ensues between both parties during which a white-clad man is seen pocketing the gun which the cop had been holding. Video grabs also show the car of the officer.

Maqsudan SHO Sikander Singh said: “These are unruly youths making false allegations against an officer. The youth in question was blaring a hooter at late hours, for which the cop tried to stop him. Instead of listening, he got into a fight with him. No shots were fired.” The SHO added: “The cop had gone in a private capacity. A compromise has also been reached between the parties.”

Jalandhar SSP Mukhvinder Singh Bhullar said: “The DSP had gone to the sarpanch’s house and during an issue over car parking, some youths picked up a fight. The officer is handicapped and is known to have taken out his gun.”

Bhullar added: “However, no shots were fired during the incident. The two rounds which have been recovered, were already in the cop’s car from a previous occasion. The matter has been settled amicably between both parties.”