Gurdaspur: Protesters 'arm-twist' cops to lodge cases

Gurdaspur, May 12
Blocking the national highway (NH), and consequently putting thousands of commuters to inconvenience, has become the rule rather than an exception in Gurdaspur.
A Dinanagar school boy, riding a motorcycle, died recently after colliding with another biker. It was an open and shut case where Section 304-A (death due to negligence) should have been clamped on the erring motorcyclist. However, the kin of the deceased went on a rampage and blocked the busy Gurdaspur-Pathankot road, claiming “the boy was bludgeoned to death.” A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered.
SSP Harjit Singh constituted an SIT which reported that it was a “clear-cut case of an accident.” “We were arm-twisted into filing a murder case,” said a senior officer.
Last month, an education provider was sent to jail under similar circumstances. The parents of a minor rape victim blocked the Amritsar-Pathankot road for 10 hours, following which the police came under pressure. A compromise was reached in which the education provider was asked to surrender. “They virtually forced us into adding Sections 109/115, IPC, where there was no need to do so,” a senior officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s 2 aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate
Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) w...
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved