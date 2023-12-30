Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan begins

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 29

The 148th Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan, one of the world’s oldest unbroken chain of Hindustani classical music festival, began today with musical performances.

Dedicated to the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas Zoravar Singh and Fateh Singh this year, the classical musical extravaganza will culminate right into the dawn of the New Year.

Several AAP leaders, including Cabinet Ministers Balkar Singh and Anmol Gagan Mann, are expected to attend the event in the coming days. Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were slated to come today, but they cancelled the visit at the last minute. Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku (known to frequent the festival since Congress days) is also expected at the event.

The Punjab Tourism Department has allocated Rs 30 lakh, including Rs 15 lakh from the the Central Government, for the festival this year. The organising committee of the festival has sought an additional monetary help for under-construction Harivallabh Bhawan - an auditorium to house the gathering during foggy, cold winter nights on the Devi Talab premises.

Purnima Beri, president, Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Mahasabha said: “We received Rs 30 lakh from the Punjab Tourism Department last year, and this year, too, the same amount has been promised. Both Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and the Governor have been apprised of the requirements. They have assured us of all help.”

