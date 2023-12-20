in Parliament, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal seeks release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal on Wednesday asked in Lok Sabha why the 'Bandi Singhs', the Sikhs languishing in jails since the mid-1980s, were not being released.

She was speaking on the bills to replace the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, which are being discussed in Lok Sabha.

She said the government had promised in 2019 to release these men, so why were they not being released.

Badal said since the killers of Rajiv Gandhi were released on completion of their term, why not take a decision on these Sikhs too?

She was referring to Balwant Singh Rajoana, whose life term has ended, but he is not being released. A decision on his mercy petition is still pending, said Badal.

She said the new bill that looks to replace the IPC allows a mercy petition to be filed only by a family member. What about a convict who has no family, Badal asked.

