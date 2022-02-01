IAS officer caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested Director of Punjab Roadways Paramjit Singh (IAS officer) in Chandigarh for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The CBI carried out a raid while Paramjit was allegedly accepting the bribe for recommending the officer’s name to the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department for promotion.

A case was registered against Paramjit on a complaint in which it was alleged that the complainant was due for a promotion to the rank of General Manager, for which the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), was constituted in January.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said, “It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for recommending his name to the Principal Secretary, Transport Department, for promotion.”

Joshi said the deal was settled at Rs 2 lakh. “The accused had allegedly also threatened the complainant to bear the consequences in case the bribe was not paid to him,” he said.

The CBI officials laid a trap and caught Paramjit while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, said Joshi. He added that searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali, which led to recovery of Rs 30 lakh.

Joshi said Paramjit would be produced before the court on Tuesday.

