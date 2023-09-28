Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib legislator ticks off SSP over brother-in-law's arrest

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, September 27

Khadoor Sahib Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura today challenged SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan on FB after the police busted an illegal mining racket and arrested 10 persons, including brother-in-law of the MLA.

The controversy erupted after the police claimed to have arrested Nishan Singh of Khawaspur, who is the brother-in-law of MLA Lalpura and who had been reportedly claiming himself to be the sarpanch of the village. Irked over this, Lalpura pasted a post on his FB page, allegedly calling the SSP a coward, which said that “instead of engaging with me directly, he is picking on my relatives”. He alleged that the police forced Nishan “to name him in the illegal mining practice”.

The MLA in the post further said that he was going to bring the truth of the entire case to the notice of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Meanwhile, the SSP said that, “We have videographed the raids. The issue has already been brought to the notice of the higher authorities.”

He added that, “The mining was being carried out in a field near the farmhouse of Sulakhan Singh, former sarpanch of Bhail Dhai Wala village. Those arrested include Pardeep Singh, Tejbir Singh, Sushil Kumar, Balwinder Singh, Narinder Singh, Deepak Kumar, Milkha Singh, Gurdial Singh and Avtar Singh. Another accused Harjit Singh managed to flee.”

A case under IPC and the Mining Act has been registered at the Goindwal Sahib police station. A Poclain Machine, nine tippers (three of them with sand), one motorcycle and an Innova have been confiscated.

Meanwhile, Lalpura could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Illegal Mining #Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran