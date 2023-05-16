Industry: Reeling under losses, withdraw power tariff hike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) today opposed the hike in power tariff by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission .

CICU chief Upkar Singh Ahuja and general secretary Honey Sethi said the industry would have to pay Rs 25-Rs 30 as additional fixed charges and per unit tariff for different categories of industrial consumers would go up by 30- 40 paise per unit.

Amit Thapar, former chairman, CII, said, “The state government pointed out in its industrial policy that there would be no increase in the fixed tariff. This decision has come as a shock.” The government should withdraw the tariff hike.