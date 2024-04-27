It’s final, Amritpal Singh to fight from Khadoor Sahib seat

Amritsar, April 26
Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act, will contest elections from Khadoor Sahib as an Independent.
Putting to rest all speculations, the formal announcement was made by his mother Balwinder Kaur at the ‘pakka morcha’ being conducted at the Heritage Street near Golden Temple today.
In the presence of their supporters, she said though Amritpal was not willing to contest the poll, yet the atmosphere being created by both state and Centre have compelled him to jump into the fray. On the poll agenda, she said it would be focused on curbing the atrocities on Sikh youths, eradication of the NSA and release of ‘Bandi Singhs’.
