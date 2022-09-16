Ferozepur jail inmate branded 'gangster' with iron rod yet to be shifted

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 15

Even after 20 days since the local Sessions Court ordered that Tarsem Singh (30), who had accused the jail officials of branding him as a “gangster” by scribbling the word on his back using a hot iron rod, be shifted here, the undertrial still remains lodged at the Ferozepur prison.

Tarsem has been lodged in jail since 2017 in an attempt-to-loot case.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar had on August 26 ordered his shifting on the basis of his application, medical record and the report furnished by Superintendent of the Ferozepur Central Jail. It had been ordered that Tarsem, alias Jodha, be shifted to the Modern Jail, Kapurthala, as per the rules.

Notably, accused’s lawyer Sukhminder Singh had moved a plea, saying that he was being harassed, tortured and beaten and his life was in danger in the hands of the jail authorities.

Dhilwan-based Tarsem has been lodged in the jail since 2017 in an attempt to loot case and had appeared in the Kapurthala court on August 17. He had removed his shirt and shown the word ‘gangster’ written on his back. His medical examination had been ordered the same day at the Kapurthala Civil Hospital.

When contacted, Tarsem’s father Satnam Singh, who resides at Mirzapur village of Kapurthala, said, “We are in the process of moving a contempt petition through our lawyer against the Ferozepur jail authorities.”

