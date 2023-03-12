Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Chandigarh, March 12
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has appointed party MLA from Kapurthala, Rana Gurjeet Singh, as chairman of the campaign committee for the bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.
The date for the bypoll is yet to be announced.
Punjab Congress President @RajaBrar_INC ji has appointed former Cabinet Minister Shri @RanaGurjeetS ji as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee for the upcoming Jalandhar Parliamentary Bye Elections. pic.twitter.com/bewcnDDEsy— Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) March 11, 2023
“Punjab Congress President @RajaBrar_INC ji has appointed former Cabinet Minister Shri @RanaGurjeetS ji as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee for the upcoming Jalandhar Parliamentary Bye Elections,” the Punjab Congress tweeted.
The Jalandhar seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary. He died in January after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.
Warring also appointed former minister Avtar Henry as chairman of the coordination committee for the bypoll to the seat.
The party had recently named several leaders and former MLAs as in-charges and co-in-charges for the nine assembly segments of Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Jalandhar (West), Jalandhar (central), Jalandhar (north), Jalandhar (cantt) and Adampur of Jalandhar parliamentary seat.
#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Kapurthala #Rana Gurjeet Singh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war
Dera has a huge following and all parties are eyeing its sup...
PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today
Will launch Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, IIT-Dharwad and wor...
Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight
After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed ov...
Militant hideout unearthed in J-K’s Kupwara, huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered
AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 2...