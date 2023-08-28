Kapurthala native Gurshinder Singh Ghotra dies in Canada accident

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 27

A 27-year-old youth, Gurshinder Singh Ghotra, died in an accident in Canada.

Gurshinder Ghotra

A native of Bhadas village in Kapurthala, Ghotra died on August 23 after the vehicle he was travelling in caught fire after an accident. He was to join the Canadian Police Services on Monday. He was going back from his academy to meet his parents at home in Winnipeg on Wednesday when the accident happened.

His vehicle reportedly collided with a tractor trailer after which his car caught fire and had an explosion.

He is survived by his father Surinder Singh, mother and a younger brother. His father Surinder has retired as an ASI from Chandigarh.

#Canada #Kapurthala