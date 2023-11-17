Ludhiana: Kartar Singh Sarabha's village to get makeover, says Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Sarabha (Ludhiana), November 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government would develop the native village of martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha as a model village, with the provision of all ultra-modern amenities to its residents.

He said the road leading to Sarabha village had already been constructed, while a sewa kendra would be made operational in the coming days.

Mann was here to pay floral tributes to Sarabha on his martyrdom day.

Addressing the gathering during a state-level function to mark the event, Mann said Sarabha was India’s youngest revolutionary, who sacrificed his life at the age of 19.

Mann said the martyr had played a pivotal role in emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism. The state government would name the upcoming international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana after Sarabha, he added.

Reiterating the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh, Sarabha and other martyrs, the CM said this would enhance the prestige of this award.

