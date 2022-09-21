Lovely Professional University student hanged himself in his hostel room, suicide note cites personal reasons: Police

Our Correspondent

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, September 21

Tension prevailed at Lovely Professional University here amid slogans by hundreds of students demanding justice after a first-year student of B-Design allegedly died by suicide.

He allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling in his hostel room. Agun was a resident of Kerala.

Students protest at the LPU.

Heavy police force was deputed and Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains rushed to the site.

Talking to The Tribune on Wednesday morning, Bains said a suicide note was found that cited personal reasons behind the step.

Meanwhile, DSP Jaspreet Singh said that prima facie the student had some personal issues.

It was learnt that the police used mild force to disburse the students, but the SSP denied it.

SSP Bains said the family had been sounded and they would reach the university later in the day. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital.

Bains appealed to the students to maintain peace and assured them that the police would properly investigate the case.

A statement by the university said, "The LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities in the investigation. The university mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family."

