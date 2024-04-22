Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 21

The Ludhiana police registered two more FIRs for demanding extortion of Rs 2 crore each from two city residents, a doctor and a businessman. Two separate FIRs were lodged by Sarabha Nagar and Model Town police stations respectively.

In the first case registered by the Sarabha Nagar police station, the accused have been identified as, Tajinderpal of MIG Flats and Amritpal of Mullanpur. The case was registered on the complaint of Dr Daman Makkar, a resident of Jeewanpreet Nagar. Notably, on April 19 as well, both these accused were arrested by the Sarabha Nagar police station during the investigation of complaint lodged by industrialist Gaurav Mittal who had alleged that accused demanded Rs 3 crore extortion from him.

In the latest case, complainant Dr Daman Makkar alleged that in December last year, a Toyota Fortuner (PB65AX0008) had followed him for several times but he ignored it believing that it could be coincidence. Then on January 27 and February 2, he received calls and messages from some foreign numbers and the callers demanded Rs 2 crore extortion. They threatened to kill him and his family members. Accused even shared photographs of his family when they were out of the house to intimidate him that they (accused) were keeping tab over the movement of his family members. Later, he lodged a complaint.

Another FIR, registered by Model Town police station, is against unknown persons. However, going by the mobile number and the Toyota Fortuner registration number, Tajinderpal and Amritpal were suspected to be behind these extortion calls.

Complainant Gaurav Virmani, a resident of Model Town, told the police that on January 27, he received a call from a foreign number and the caller demanded Rs 2 crore extortion. About two weeks before receiving this call, one Toyota Fortuner had followed him on the road. Later on April 8, he again received extortion call from the same caller who again demanded Rs 2 crore. He then lodged a police complaint against the suspects.

Investigating officer ASI Pardeep Kumar said a case against unknown persons had been registered. However, the circumstantial evidences suggest that Amritpal and Tajinderpal could be behind this case as well.

