$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 18

While queues outside IELTS centres are increasing in Punjab, the strength in colleges is decreasing. This contrast clearly shows that the desperation to go abroad to earn dollars is leaving several colleges nearly empty.

College principals say the dropout rate has seen an increase of 15 to 40 per cent in the past five-six years. There are hardly any takers for master’s courses due to which some colleges have even discontinued classes.

At Guru Nanak National College, Nakodar, which was established in 1969, the student strength is around 500, which once used to be above 1,500. Last year, 250 students had enrolled in first year for graduation courses. The strength came down to 125 in the second year. Prabal Joshi, Principal of the college, said, “Students come to take admission saying they will leave the moment they get their visa.”

Similarly, the student strength at BD Arya College is just 300. The authorities had to discontinue master’s courses due to non-admission. Officiating Principal of the college Parminder Kaur said she had recently met the Union Education Minister over the issue. “I urged the minister that something needs to be done to ensure that students stay and study in these colleges,” she said.

Mata Sahib Kaur Khalsa College for Women, Dhandowal, is left with a mere 100 students and this year, master’s courses were discontinued in the college.

Established in 1970, DAV College in Nakodar has a strength of just 450. College Principal Anoop Watts said the college was opened because of high demand in the area. There was a time when it catered to students from Mehatpur, Nurmehal and Shahkot. “Now, students are waiting in the wings; the moment they get a chance, they just go,” he said.

College principals said the government should take some initiatives to stop this brain drain and save higher education in Punjab.

Besides, students are now opting for one-year diploma courses over degree courses. “They wait for their visa and as soon as they get it, they leave. By enrolling in a one-year diploma course, the students can get a certificate to show continuity,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal of DAV College, Jalandhar.

He said, “There used to be tests to get admission to master’s courses. However, times have changed now and these seats mostly remain unfilled.”

Jaspal Singh Randhawa, who retired as Principal of GNDU College, Nakodar, said the youth had lost faith in the system. “If they don’t see any career here, they will definitely migrate,” he said.

Diploma courses in demand