Machinery worth Rs 100 cr found missing, says report on agri scam

Three districts fail to submit findings, government threatens action

To control stubble-burning, the Centre had provided Rs 1,178 crore subsidy from 2018-19 to 2021-22 to farmers. File photo

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 9

A report submitted on Monday in Rs 1,178 crore agri-machinery subsidy scam has revealed that 11 per cent of the machinery is untraceable in 20 districts.

In terms of financial implication, the machinery worth Rs 100 crore remains missing.

According to sources in the government, three districts have failed to submit their reports, where the number of missing machinery is the highest.

After The Tribune did a series of stories, the state government had ordered an audit and physical verification of each of the 90,000 machines, which were purchased across the state with Centre’s subsidy. The officials were asked to furnish the details, including name of the beneficiary, village name, the amount of subsidy received by the farmer, Aadhaar number of the farmer and details of the machine. The officials have been asked to check whether the machine was physically present on the ground or not. The verification was to be completed within 15 days.

As per the reports submitted by 20 districts, 11 per cent machines have remained untraceable. The districts where the number is high are Faridkot (23 per cent) followed by Ferozepur (17 per cent), Amritsar and Gurdaspur (14 per cent each), Fazilka (13 per cent) and Bathinda (12 per cent).

Earlier, officials of 15 districts had failed to submit the reports. Taking note of the lethargic attitude of agriculture officers, the Department of Agriculture has asked them either to immediately submit the reports by Monday or be ready to face disciplinary action.

Significantly, to control stubble-burning, the Union Government had provided Rs 1,178 crore subsidy in four years (2018-19 to 2021-22) to farmers for buying the crop residual management machinery under In-Setu Crop Residual Management Scheme. However, the subsidy amount was embezzled by the officials.

The Tribune had, on October 18, 2019, highlighted that 34 farm machinery banks in Bathinda were supposed to be established with the help of 80 per cent Central subsidy. The state received the subsidy, but a large number of the farm machinery banks remained only on paper

The previous Congress government had failed to act on time and the scam continued for the next three years. When the matter was flagged, the previous government tried to cover it up.

Farm equipment banks not set up

  • In all, 34 farm machinery banks were supposed to be set up in Bathinda with the help of 80% Central subsidy
  • The state received the subsidy, but a large number of the farm machinery banks remained only on paper
  • When the matter was flagged, the previous Congress government tried to cover it up
  • As per the reports submitted by 20 districts, 11 per cent machines have remained untraceable

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Amritsar civic body launches awareness campaign on property tax rebate

Remembering the institute that came to the rescue of repatriated patients

Support slain Sikh political prisoner's family: Ramoowalia

3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Indian flag displayed at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh

Glitch in Himachal leaves most Chandigarh areas powerless

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Panchkula: Teacher booked for assault

Chandigarh: Sector 7 nightclubs nightmare for area residents

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public places, Rs 500 fine for violators

The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

Delhi LG Saxena orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old financial misappropriation case

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

6 yrs on, UID numbers for properties a distant dream

Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

GST officials raid three showrooms

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates’ licence scam in Ludhiana

Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Cong holds march in Rajpura to mark 75 years of freedom