Maghi Mela banners leave city defaced

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 16

The Maghi Mela concluded on Sunday, but the congratulatory/publicity posters, hoardings and banners have left the city roads defaced. Such material is pasted on walls and poles all across the town.

The Municipal Council (MC) authorities seem to have turned a blind eye towards it. The MC charges a fee from those who want to display any such publicity material, but many people have haphazardly put these up without making any payment.

Muktsar Municipal Council Executive Officer Rajnish Kumar said, “We remove such posters and hoardings after the fair. Further, we have charged a fee from langar organisers to lift garbage and maintain cleanliness in the town.”