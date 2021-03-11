Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains for technology to block mobile use in prisons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

To convert state prisons into “Sudhar Ghar” in real sense, Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains today directed the department officials to explore the modalities for introducing latest technology to end the use of cellphones inside the premises.

At a meeting, Bains issued directions for ramping up manpower in jails and asked Special Chief Secretary (Jails) Vijay Kumar Janjua to deploy extra cops to tighten the noose around inmates involved in illegal activities.

#harjot singh bains