Moga: Shots fired at NRI’s house for failing to pay Rs 25L ransom

Moga, September 5
An incident of indiscriminate firing was reported on Sunday night from the house of an NRI who did not pay ransom to gangsters.
NRI Sukhjinder Singh, settled at Manila in the Philippines, told the police that on August 24, he received an international call from a private number. Claiming to be gangster Arsh Dala, the caller demanded Rs 25 lakh from him.
On August 30, Sukhjinder and his wife came to India at Bukkanwala, his native village in Moga district. On September 2, he again received a call. The caller again demanded Rs 25 lakh and threatened that if he failed to give the money, he would be shot dead. However, Sukhjinder ignored the call.
On Sunday, about 10.40 pm, some unidentified persons indiscriminately fired shots from automatic weapons at the main gate of his house. However, no one was injured in the incident.
Senior police officers have visited the spot and enquired about the incident. The police took the CCTV footage of some cameras into custody and efforts are being made to identify the persons who fired the shots.
Meanwhile, the police are also trying to locate the local operatives of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Dala, who could have possibly fired the shots at the NRI’s house.
Gangster named in rival’s murder case
- The Moga police have nominated gangster Deepak Sharma in the murder case of his rival Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa, who was killed in the district’s Bahona village on April 20. He was brought here on production warrant from Mohali last week
- Jassa was an associate of Canada-based KTF operative Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala. Sharma has also been nominated in another case of firing at the house of a panchayat secretary in Daala village on June 25.
