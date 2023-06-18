Need transparent method to appoint, remove Takht Jathedars: Sikh bodies

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 17

A day after Giani Harpreet Singh stepped down as the Jathedar of Akal Takht and Giani Raghbir Singh was appointed in his place, the demand for drafting a transparent procedure to appoint and remove jathedars is growing.

Heads of all five Takhts assume high importance in the Panth, but the Jathedar of Akal Takht is the key person whose suggestions are sought in all religious affairs of the Sikh community.

New Jathedar to assume charge on June 22 New Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh will assume the charge on June 22

A religious ceremony will be held at Akal Takht in which various Sikh organisations will participate

Notably, a committee of Sikh intellectuals had submitted a report formulating the rules and regulations for appointment and removal of Jathedars of all Takhts to the SGPC.

Manjit Singh Bhoma, chairman of the Dharam Prachar Committee, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said the report was gathering dust in the office of the SGPC, while Jathedars were being appointed and removed as per the whims of political masters. Sikh bodies like SAD (Sanyukt), Jathedar Hawara Committee and Dal Khalsa have sought a clear system for the appointments to the key posts.

Parminder Singh Dhindsa of SAD (Sanyukt) said the Jathedar paid the price of questioning Badals.