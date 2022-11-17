No coercive steps against ex-IAS officer Karan Bir Singh Sidhu, says HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has directed against initiation of coercive steps against former IAS officer Karan Bir Singh Sidhu to secure his presence. Justice Raj Mohan Singh has also made it clear that petitioner Sidhu, if so advised, may come to India. Appearing before the Bench, his counsel PS Ahluwalia submitted as on date there was no approval/sanction granted under Section 17-A of the PC Act even for conducting a vigilance inquiry.

He added that an FIR was registered on August 17, 2017, against a contractor and others regarding loss to the state exchequer. Petitioner was neither named in FIR, nor any role attributed to him.