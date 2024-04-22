 No faces yet, Congress, SAD lose edge in race : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • No faces yet, Congress, SAD lose edge in race
Constituency Watch Khadoor Sahib

No faces yet, Congress, SAD lose edge in race

No faces yet, Congress, SAD lose edge in race

Laljit Singh Bhullar, AAP candidate for the constituency, during campaigning in Tarn Taran. Tribune photos



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, April 21

The Aam Aadmi Party and BJP have taken a lead over their rivals, the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, which are yet to announce their candidates for the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary seat. Their nominees have been campaigning across this border constituency since long. On the other hand, voters are yet to see the faces of the candidates of SAD and the Congress.

BJP’s Manjit Singh Mianwind addresses voters in Khadoor Sahib.Tribune photos

SITTING CONG MP NOT TO CONTEST

  • While AAP has nominated its minister Laljit Bhullar as the candidate, the BJP announced former Akali MLA from Baba Bakala Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind as its candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat
  • The names of senior SAD leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithia and Harmeet Singh Sandhu, who was elected MLA thrice from Tarn Taran from 2002 to 2017, are doing the rounds. Congress sitting MP Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa will not contest election this time

Sitting Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill announced that he would not contest the election whereas AAP had named its minister Laljit Singh Bhullar as candidate from the seat. The BJP has named former Akali MLA from Baba Bakala Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind as its candidate.

Now, the Congress and SAD are the only big parties left to announce their candidates.

The Khadoor Sahib seat is considered a mini Punjab as its nine Assembly segments are spread across all three regions of Majha, Doaba and Malwa in four districts. Its two segments — Baba Bakala and Jandiala Guru — fall in Amritsar district; Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi segments are in Kapurthala district Zira in Ferozepur and the remaining four segments, Tarn Taran city, Khadoor Sahib, Khemkaran and Patti, are in Tarn Taran district.

The Khadoor Sahib seat is home to several historic Sikh shrines. So a large number of devotees pay a visit to the area after paying obeisance at Golden Temple. A long pending demand of developing the Hari Ke Pattan wetland to attract tourists and to bolster its predominantly agrarian economy remains unmet.

Sitting Congress MP Gill on a social media platform has announced that he would not contest the General Election this time. This paved the way for several leaders to stake claims for the ticket. The name of Rana Inder Pratap Singh, an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, is doing the rounds. He is the son of senior Congress leader Rana Gurjeet Singh, who is the MLA from Kapurthala. Both Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala fall in Khadoor Sahib. The names of several other Congress leaders are also being considered.

Days after AAP announced its minister Laljit Singh Bhullar as party candidate from the seat, the BJP today announced former MLA from Baba Bakala Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind as its candidate. Former Akali leader, who is considered a Dalit leader in the district, won the Baba Bakala seat in 2012. His name figured in an incident of brawl in 2015 near the Khalchian police station.

The Khadoor Sahib seat is considered an Akali bastion. This time, the names of senior Akali leaders, including former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, who was elected MLA thrice from Tarn Taran Assembly seat from 2002 to 2017, are doing the rounds.

AAP Lok Sabha nominee Bhullar was rewarded with a ministry for having routed four-time SAD MLA Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon and one-time Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill from the Patti Assembly constituency in 2022. He is also a commission agent of grains, besides having the advantage of a large extended family.

From being an Akali in his early political career, he switched to the Congress during the sacrilege incidents. He is not new to controversies. Recently, addressing a party meeting in Patti, he made disparaging remarks against two communities, who have a sizable population in the region. After becoming the Transport Minister, he had landed himself in soup when a video went viral in which he made two of his security personnel dangle out of the windows of a speeding SUV while getting himself filmed seated on its rooftop.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Congress #Khadoor Sahib #Shiromani Akali Dal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Ex-cop’s son, out on bail, shot in Amritsar

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: Chandigarh BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor