No let-up in farm fires in Punjab

Bathinda, April 29
TOLL ON HEALTH
- Incidence of asthma and other respiratory disorders on rise
- Children suffering from skin and eye allergies
- Doctors advise patients to wear nasal masks
Give Rs 2,500/acre aid
Farmers want the state to give an aid of Rs 2,500 per acre, ensure 8-hour power supply and provide equipment on subsidy. Shingara Singh, BKU leader
Farmers being sensitised
Teams are urging farmers not to burn stubble, but incidents are still being reported because the issue can’t be resolved overnight. Shoukat Ahmed, Bathinda DC
