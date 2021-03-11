No let-up in farm fires in Punjab

Bathinda, April 29

TOLL ON HEALTH

Incidence of asthma and other respiratory disorders on rise

Children suffering from skin and eye allergies

Doctors advise patients to wear nasal masks

Give Rs 2,500/acre aid

Farmers want the state to give an aid of Rs 2,500 per acre, ensure 8-hour power supply and provide equipment on subsidy. Shingara Singh, BKU leader

Farmers being sensitised

Teams are urging farmers not to burn stubble, but incidents are still being reported because the issue can’t be resolved overnight. Shoukat Ahmed, Bathinda DC

#farm fires