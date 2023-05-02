'No video of sexual misconduct has reached us'; Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira is drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing minister'

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M. Khanna

Chandigarh, May 2

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said “no video clippings have reached us”

Mann responded to the tweet by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, naming one of his minister’s of being in the alleged video clippings of “sexual misconduct”.

The CM said that Sukhpal Singh Khaira was in the habit of making baseless allegations only to remain in the limelight and draw political mileage.

“His allegation against my minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, regarding employment of his relatives in his official staff is also baseless. Khaira should tell the media that if Kataruchak was indulging in any impropriety, why did his political alliance field Kataruchak as candidate in the 2019 parliamentary elections.”

Congress MLA from Bholath and chairman of the All India Kisan Congress Khaira had accused the AAP minister of sexual misconduct.

Days ahead of the crucial Jalandhar parliamentary seat bypoll, Khaira handed over two purported video clippings of alleged sexual misconduct by the minister to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and sought its forensic verification. He also sought the arrest and dismissal of the minister, in case the clippings were found genuine.

Considering the timing of these video clippings, with elections just 10 days away, and a not-so-easy equation with the Governor, functionaries of the ruling party were on the edge, after Khaira claimed that the Governor had assured him of looking into the matter.

What added fuel to fire was a later tweet by BJP leader and AAP baiter Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who announced that the “Punjab CM would be forced to dismiss the minister… Another AAP wicket to fall in Punjab”, he tweeted.

In a separate complaint to the Governor, Khaira has accused Food and Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak of “gross misuse of his official position by appointing his son, a close relative and his political aide as members of his official staff”, an allegation denied outright by the minister. Khaira accused Kataruchuk of allegedly misusing his official position by appointing his son Robin Singh as his telephone assistant; his sister-in-law’s son Vikas Deviyal as his special assistant and Sahil Saini (his close political aide) as his cook.

Kataruchak has denied the allegations, saying that he has not made any unconstitutional appointments in his staff. “For the past 11 months, my telephone attendant is Sandeep Kumar from Sarna and my cook is Lekh Ram Sunar from Dinanagar. They are working for almost a year. Khaira’s allegations that I am appointing my relatives/aides in my staff are totally baseless. I would like to appeal that Khaira likes to sensationalise things for political gains. I have not done anything that is illegal or unconstitutional,” he said.

#bhagwant mann #manjinder singh sirsa #sirsa #sukhpal khaira