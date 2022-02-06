ED raids: Not hard for agencies to plant money: Kanhaiya Kumar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 5

Defending Chief Minister Charanjit Channi over the Enforcement Directorate raids on his nephew, Congress spokesperson Kanhaiya Kumar today said when the BJP is offering a good “post-retirement plan” to officials of its central agencies, there is no doubt they will work for the party till the time they stay in job.

Here to campaign for the party ahead of the Assembly elections, the former JNU student leader, without naming anyone, cited the example of a former joint director of the ED who joined the BJP a few days ago and is expected to contest from Lucknow.

Defending Channi and his nephew on the issue of recovery of cash, he said: “Do you think it is unusual for probe agencies to plant weapons, drugs or money at some place to show that a person is a criminal? That is no big deal for the agencies, which during elections handle inquiries in a political way, instead of adopting a legal methodology. Everyone knows the Congress is set to announce its CM face and Channi is a contender. So, the ED raid was clearly meant to upset his plans,” he said.

Defending Channi over memes being circulated on the social media over odd jobs he had done in his early life, he said: “He is trolled for having put up tents, riding rickshaws, repairing power connections, selling crackers, etc. Even I have done odd jobs. I have been a volunteer for polio drop scheme. I have worked in a coaching centre. I have repaired ACs and fridges. Any youth from an average family can do odd jobs. He does not know as to where his fate will take him. It is the struggle of a poor man’s son that leads him somewhere. My aim was to crack the UPSC, but I turned out to be a politician. It is only the affluent people’s children who know since childhood as to what they will be like. A king’s son becomes a king one day and a doctor’s child becomes a doctor.”

