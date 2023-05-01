Only 11% boys make it to merit list of Class VIII exam results of Punjab School Education Board

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, April 30

In the recently announced Class VIII results of the Punjab School Education Board, the scales are massively tilted in favour of the girls as they occupied almost 89 slots on the merit list.

According to the PSEB, only 41 boys figure on the merit list of 356 students. Clearly, the boys occupy only around 11 per cent slots on the merit list. The top three positions were also bagged by the girls.

The pass percentage of girls and boys was 98.68 and 97.41, respectively. Around 2.98 lakh students had appeared in the examination held in March this year.

“Though there is not much difference when it comes to male-female ratio in schools, there is a huge difference when we look at their capabilities to excel in studies. Clearly, girls are more focused on their studies. The government must order a survey to ascertain the reasons behind this phenomenon,” said Vikramdev Singh, president of the Democratic Teachers Front.

Earlier, honouring toppers Lovepreet Kaur, Gurankit Kaur and Samarpreet Kaur with Rs 51,000 cash award each, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said these girls had proved that if they were given wings to fly, they could soar to new heights in any arena.