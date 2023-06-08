 Over 11,000 job aspirants turn up for placement drive : The Tribune India

Over 11,000 job aspirants turn up for placement drive

Chandigarh, June 7

The placement drive, organised by the Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Department, today saw around 11,260 job aspirants.

Terming the placement drive a massive success, Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said the youth had tremendous potential and the government was committed to tapping their potential by generating maximum job opportunities. The placement drives were the need of the hour to stop the brain drain, he added.

