Agitation against liquor distillery: Over 40 protesters nabbed in Zira

Obstructed cops from reaching village

Heavy police force deployed near village Mansurwala.



Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 18

In an expected swoop down against the section of the protesters who had blocked the National Highway-54, around 200 metres away from the dharna site and had obstructed the policemen from reaching the village, the Ferozepur Police today arrested over 40 people.

Warning letters to sarpanch, granthi

  • The district administration has also issued warning letters to the sarpanches and gram panchayats of Mansurwala and Ratol Rohi villages along with head granthi and the president of the managing committee of the gurdwaras of these villages on Sunday
  • They were cautioned regarding “Shri Guru Granth Sahib” on the dharna site, and if any kind of sacrilege or untoward incident took place, they would be held responsible

FIR against 70 persons by name

  • The police have booked 70 persons by name, including three women, besides another 280 unidentified persons in two separate cases at the Zira police station
  • They were booked under various sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the National Highway Act
SSP Kanwardeep Kaur addresses mediapersons in Zira. Tribune photos

Raids were also conducted at the residences of the leaders who were spearheading the protest against the operations at ethanol plant at Mansurwala village in Zira.

All possible routes to reach the village were also blocked by the police as a preventive measure. On the other hand, the protesters had urged residents belonging to nearby villages with the help of social media to reach the dharna site in big numbers through surrounding fields. However, most of the people who were trying to reach the protest site were turned away or apprehended by the police.

It is pertinent to mention that for the last 48 hours, the area near the plant had been converted into a police cantonment. According to sources, more than 2,000 police officials from nearby districts and PAP had been deployed near the site. An on duty policeman had last night died of a heart attack.

DC Amrit Singh said the government had agreed on all demands made by the protesters during their meeting with the Chief Minister on Friday. “The protestors refused to lift the dharna notwithstanding all assurances.”

The DC said the administration was complying with the instructions of the High Court. “We will ensure that no untoward incident takes place during this process,” said the DC, exhorting the protesters not to interrupt the official proceedings.

“I will again urge the protestors that if they have any issue, they can approach the court but not willingly disobey the orders,” she said, adding that the administration had prepared a list of more than 300 persons involved in the protest and it would be submitted to the court on the next hearing on December 20.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the police were taking action in light of the High Court orders. “As per the instructions, the protesters were asked to shift the dharna site 300 metres away from the plants, besides allowing the entry of the staff of the ethanol plant,” said the SSP.

The second gate of the factory was made operational today.

#Ferozepur

