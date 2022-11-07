Over Rs 5,000 crore MSP paid to farmers in one day: Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today said payment of Rs 5,334.54 crore (minimum support price) was credited directly into the accounts of at least 1,84,409 farmers yesterday for the ongoing paddy procurement.

“Another amount of Rs 1,500 crore has been approved for payment and will be released once banks open on Monday,” he said.

He also stated that 144 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had already been purchased during the season till yesterday.

Further, giving details, he said the total MSP payment of Rs 25,424.86 crore was released directly into bank accounts of farmers till yesterday. Nearly 6.5 lakh farmers had benefitted from the MSP payment so far, he added.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to purchase every single grain produced with the sweat and toil of the farmer.

The Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Rahul Bhandari, said with the approval of the CCL for November, MSP payments had continued seamlessly.

