Over Rs 5,000 crore MSP paid to farmers in one day: Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Chandigarh, November 6
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today said payment of Rs 5,334.54 crore (minimum support price) was credited directly into the accounts of at least 1,84,409 farmers yesterday for the ongoing paddy procurement.
“Another amount of Rs 1,500 crore has been approved for payment and will be released once banks open on Monday,” he said.
He also stated that 144 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had already been purchased during the season till yesterday.
Further, giving details, he said the total MSP payment of Rs 25,424.86 crore was released directly into bank accounts of farmers till yesterday. Nearly 6.5 lakh farmers had benefitted from the MSP payment so far, he added.
He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to purchase every single grain produced with the sweat and toil of the farmer.
The Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Rahul Bhandari, said with the approval of the CCL for November, MSP payments had continued seamlessly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...