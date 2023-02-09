Pak drone shot down

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector in the early hours of Wednesday.

“During the intervening night of February 7 and 8, BSF troops deployed along the International Border detected a drone intruding into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side in the area of responsibility of Babapir Border Outpost,” a BSF officer said.

The troops fired upon the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures. As a result, the rogue drone, which was returning, fell down in the Pakistan territory across the border, he said.

On February 3, the BSF had shot down a drone in the area of responsibility of Rear Kakkar Border Outpost in the same sector and seized 5 kg of narcotics.

On February 1, the BSF seized 2.6 kg of narcotics that were believed to be dropped by a drone along the International Border in Fazilka sector. BSF troops has fired at a drone near Mumbeke village.