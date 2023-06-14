'Parallel' Jathedar reaches out to Giani Harpreet Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

In an unprecedented move, ‘parallel’ acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand today gave a call to Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to join hands for the “welfare of the Sikh community”. Giani Harpreet Singh is currently on a foreign tour.

Interestingly, Mand in his letter addressed Giani Harpreet Singh as ‘mere hum rutba Singh Saheb’, expressing the view of them having an equal position. Earlier Mand, who always opposed Giani Harpreet Singh and even termed him as “sarkari Jathedar”, was appointed “acting Jathedar in the absence of Jagtar Singh Hawara” during the controversial Sarbat Khalsa organised in 2015 at Chabba village in Amritsar district. His appointment was never recognised by the SGPC and the Akal Takht.

Giani Harpreet Singh had given a call to Sikh outfits to join hands on the Operation Bluestar anniversary to strengthen the religion. Mand said incidentally, the message he read out on that occasion carried an identical viewpoint.