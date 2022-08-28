Partap Singh Bajwa dares Bhagwant Mann to order VB probe against Capt Amarinder Singh for misuse of funds

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, August 28

Leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, has demanded a Vigilance Bureau probe into the tenure of Capt Amarinder Singh as chief minister when funds meant for many schemes were misused.

Throwing his weight behind state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Bajwa urged Sukhpal Khaira and other Congress leaders not to vent their ire in the public and discuss issues on party platform with the state president. Talking to The Tribune, Bajwa today challenged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to initiate a probe against Capt Amarinder Singh “instead of targeting former legislators of the Congress”.

“If Bhagwant Mann is serious about wiping out corruption from Punjab, he should hand over all probes into misuse of funds during Capt Amarinder Singh’s tenure to the vigilance,” said Bajwa.

Announcing that Congress in Patiala will field a new face in the next Lok Sabha polls, he said that Preneet Kaur is no longer a part of Congress and will “surely contest the next parliamentary poll on BJP ticket.”

Capt Amarinder Singh always won due to Congress and “he has lost all elections when he was not a part of the Congress.”

“If Preneet Kaur has some self-respect, she should resign as she is not a part of the Congress. Rather she will contest the next polls on a BJP ticket. I have already spoken to the high command for a new face to be fielded for Congress to take on Preneet Kaur,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bajwa accused AAP government of financially bleeding institutions like the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which is sustaining on repeated loans to manage affairs. “While AAP ministers recently said that Punjab government’s financial situation has improved considerably, the same government is not releasing even subsidy payments to the PSPCL,” said Bajwa.

Senior leaders Lal Singh, Hardyal Kambhoj, Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann, Mohit Mohindra and Vishnu Sharma were also present.

#amrinder singh raja warring #bhagwant mann #capt amarinder singh #partap singh bajwa #sukhpal khaira