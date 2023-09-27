Patiala: BBMB gets new Chairman

Patiala: Manoj Tripathi, Chief Engineer at hydro project monitoring division of the Central Electricity Authority, has been appointed chairman of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for three years. At present, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and MD of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, has the additional charge of the BBMB Chairman. tns
Girl found dead in hostel
Faridkot: The body of a girl student was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her hostel room in a local law college on Tuesday. The fourth-year student of LLB course belonged to Ferozepur district. The cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained, said the police. tns
Peddler’s house sealed
Muktsar: The police sealed the residence of an alleged drug peddler at Kotli Ablu village here on Tuesday. Gidderbaha DSP Jasvir Singh said a large number of sedative pills were seized from Kuldeep Singh after which his house was sealed. tns
Three die in mishaps
Abohar: Three people died in accidents with stray animals on NH 62 on Monday.. Neeraj Gagneja (45), Rajinder Kumar (40), Duli Chand (42), died when their bikes collided with animals on the highway. Sandeep, who was riding pillion with Rajinder, sustained injuries in the accident.
