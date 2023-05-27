Pendency at Sewa Kendras drops

Chandigarh, May 26
Setting a new benchmark, Punjab has brought down the pendency of services being provided via Sewa Kendras to as low as 0.16%, which is the all-time lowest in the state so far, said Aman Arora, Minister of Governance Reforms & Public Grievances.
Arora was chairing a meeting with the deputy commissioners of the state to review the pendency of government services applied at Sewa Kendras.
