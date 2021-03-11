People getting bogus Ayushman Yojana cards made on UP address

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, August 10

After private hospitals shut door on Ayushman beneficiaries in the state, due to non-payment of bills by the government, people are now getting their Ayushman cards made on the basis of address proof of UP.

In the last few months, hundreds of Ayushman beneficiaries from the state have got themselves treated at private hospitals using this modus operandi.

The Tribune found out that several beneficiaries, who had residential proof of Punjab (Aadhaar card), had Ayushman cards, which showed them as natives of UP.

It has been alleged that the empanelled hospitals (private) made huge profits from the Ayushman Bharat- Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, thus they were also helping the beneficiaries to get fake Ayushman cards.

Moreover, the private hospitals reportedly hired touts to guide the state-based beneficiaries on how to get the Ayushman cards on another address proof as the UP Government had been clearing the payments at regular intervals.

An official privy to the Ayushman Bharat scheme said, “In this illegal game, both private hospitals and beneficiaries are gainers. The UP Government has been clearing payments of private hospitals on a regular basis.”

It is pertinent to mention that The Tribune had highlighted the misuse of the Ayushman Yojana. “It is evident that different stakeholders, who are responsible for the implementation of the scheme, are very much aware of this illegal practice. Vigilance inquiry should be conducted in the matter,” said an official of the Health Department.

Tej Pratap Singh Phoolka, Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, said, “We have an entire department to look into such complaints. We will inquire and take appropriate action, if we receive any complaint.”

Ajoy Sharma, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.