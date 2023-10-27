 Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

More may be stuck: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

Youths at a detention centre in Libya. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 26

Rahul Sharma, from Tewa in Kurukshetra district in Haryana, is back home after enduring a nightmarish time in Libya, and the horrors he suffered continue to haunt him.

Rahul was among 17 the persons who spent two months in a jail at Tripoli, Libya, where they found themselves as they sought to reach Italy to join a promised job. Rahul, who gave up his Home Guard job to pursue his dream of earning big, said: “I was a Home Guard jawan in India. I was promised a job in Italy, but all I went through was only torture, sleeplessness, death, disease and trauma.”

More may be stuck

We suspect that more individuals may be stuck based on discussions with returnees and recent contacts. With no Indian Embassy in Libya, we rely on our mission in Tunisia for assistance. We’ve urged India to enforce stricter agent regulation and have asked the police for stringent action against unlicensed agents.

Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP

“We were broken,” Rahul added, talking about the collective experience of the group. “We had no change of clothes and had to remain in the same clothes for months. We could even not take a bath. The place was in the middle of nowhere. We saw children walking around with AK-47 guns and heard shots being fired regularly.”

Rahul’s was elated when he landed a job in Italy that promised him $2,000 a month. The offer came from a Tewa-based agent, Madan Lal. A Jalandhar-based youth, Anmol Singh, who returned to India with Rahul, had come into contact with Madan Lal as Anmol’s sister was based at Tewa.

Rahul reached Dubai on April 8 and was taken to Benghazi in Libya, instead of Italy, and his dreams were shattered. He was told by fellow job-seekers from Pakistan that he had been duped, as they had been — no lucrative job was awaiting him or them in Italy or any destination in Europe.

Rahul desperately wished to come back to India, but he found himself ‘sold’ to criminals in Zuwara, Libya.

“One of the men I was with had managed to hide a phone in his clothing,” said Rahul. “Using it, I contacted MP Vikramjit Sahney over the Internet. Subsequently, 11 of us ran away from the place where we were holed up in Zuwara. When we were running, we saw vehicles with big guns parked at homes.”

They managed to find help in unexpected quarters. “We were first taken to a hotel by men from the Indian Embassy in Tunisia. However, there was a police raid, and we were arrested and taken to jail!” he said. “Later, the embassy men finally freed us and took us to the airport.”

Anmol’s sister Ramandeep Kaur, who was married in Tewa, said: “My brother suffered a lot of torture. They (captors) always pulled him by his hair, but he refused to have his hair cut. He has sores and wounds all over his body.”

“His liver and kidneys have been damaged and his immunity is compromised due to months of starvation. They had little to eat, and flat breads were thrown at them over the walls, as if they were feeding dogs,” she said. “They had to snatch pieces of bread to satiate their hunger. Anmol now stammers while talking and forgets what he is saying. His digestion is still not normal. In jail, they slept in a bathroom in shifts as their bunker didn’t have room for all of them to lie down.”

“Anmol couldn’t sit or lie down for days. He went through repeated torture to protect his hair. The hair of Sukha Singh from Haryana, who returned before Anmol, was cut. A man who tried to run away from the jail fell on the other side of the wall and broke his spine. Guards left him to die a torturous death,” Ramandeep added.

The men who have managed to return from the hell in Libya are full of gratitude for Sahney.

Sahney said, “Based on what these men have said, we believe that more individuals are stuck in horrible conditions,” he said. “There being no Indian embassy in Libya, we had rely on our mission in Tunisia for assistance. We’ve urged India to enforce stricter agent regulation measures and have asked the police for stringent action against unlicensed agents.”

#Kurukshetra #Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

9
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

10
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

100 apply for Congress tickets

Schedule for bursting crackers released

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav