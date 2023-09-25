Protesting teachers burn dupattas

Anandpur Sahib, September 24
Sitting on a dharna for the past 24 days near residence of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Gambhirpur village, members of the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front, Punjab, burnt their ‘dupattas’ here today.
The ‘dupatta’ worn by women is considered a symbol of modesty in the country.
The front came into existence after the recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians was quashed by the court last year. The teachers were stopped by the police from going to nearby villages for begging. They have been begging in villages since September 19, while telling the local residents about the ‘injustice’ done with them by not allowing them to join duty.
On Friday, they had sent the money collected by begging to the office of Chief Minister.
Front convener Jaswinder Kaur said they had planned to start begging in the minister’s village. The police, however, put up barricades and stopped them from entering the village following which they burnt their ‘dupattas’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas