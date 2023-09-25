Protesting teachers burn dupattas

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, September 24

Sitting on a dharna for the past 24 days near residence of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Gambhirpur village, members of the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front, Punjab, burnt their ‘dupattas’ here today.

The ‘dupatta’ worn by women is considered a symbol of modesty in the country.

The front came into existence after the recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians was quashed by the court last year. The teachers were stopped by the police from going to nearby villages for begging. They have been begging in villages since September 19, while telling the local residents about the ‘injustice’ done with them by not allowing them to join duty.

On Friday, they had sent the money collected by begging to the office of Chief Minister.

Front convener Jaswinder Kaur said they had planned to start begging in the minister’s village. The police, however, put up barricades and stopped them from entering the village following which they burnt their ‘dupattas’.

