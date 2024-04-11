PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Mohali, April 11
The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has set up a control room to prevent wheat crops from catching fire.
The helpline numbers have been launched to report loose, dangerously hanging wires, and sparking spots over the fields with location identified on WhatsApp number 9646106836.
The farmers can also report such incidents on the control room numbers — 9646106835 and 1912.
