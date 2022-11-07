Stubble-burning: Punjab mulls cancellation of arms licences of guilty farmers

Tribune News Service

As the number of stubble-burning incidents during the ongoing paddy harvesting season in the state rose to almost 30,000 today, the government says that they will have a comprehensive plan in place well before the next paddy season commences.

Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said next year the government proposes to cancel the arms licences of farmers found guilty of burning crop residue. “Red entries will also be made in revenue records of all such farmers from next year,” he said, adding that a concrete plan is underway to effectively deal with the problem.

Janjua said the state government had initially proposed to give financial assistance to farmers, which would have made things much better. The proposal, however, could not be implemented.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already said his government was looking at an extensive crop diversification plan to take shape from next year, where area under paddy is proposed to be reduced drastically, leading to less area with crop stubble.

The government also proposes that nambardars amongst farmers will also lose their post, and panches and sarpanches will be held personally responsible for stubble burning in their villages.

The number of farmers/landlords holding arms licences in the state is quite high. In fact, during a recent meeting of representatives of BKU Ekta Ugrahan with the Chief Minister, the former had demanded more arms licences for their members. Official sources say that the CM had reportedly also raised the issue of arms licences being given to those who do not burn paddy stubble.

Till today, the number of farm fire incidents reported in the state is 29,999. Though the number of incidents has started subsiding now, with total incidents reported today being 599, the state government has been under fire for going soft on farmers.

Janjua also said that this year 1.8 million tonnes of straw was also used as part of ex-situ stubble management, while over one lakh machines were used got in-situ stubble management. “Next year, we will also be progressing further in these two managements of crop residue,” he said.

30K cases so far, just 2,400 red entries

As against 29,999 incidents, red entries in revenue records have been made in only 2,400 cases this year

A red entry in revenue records of a farmer deprives him of the benefit of government schemes; compensation for crop loss; and even denial of crop loans from institutional sources

