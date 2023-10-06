Punjab Governor asks state govt to submit report on role of AAP MLA's kin in illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

There seems to be no truce in the “ongoing tussle” between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. In a new letter to the CM, Purohit has sought a report on the involvement of AAP MLA’s relative in illegal mining.

Pointing out that he had read contradictory reports in the media regarding allegations of the MLA about corruption in the police and involvement of his relative in illegal mining, the Governor asked the CM for a “detailed report on the issue of allegations by the MLA, illegal mining activity and subsequent action against police officials”.

The Tarn Taran police had registered a case of illegal mining against brother-in-law of AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura after a police party exposed illegal mining activity during the night hours. Following this, Lalpura had openly spoke against the police on social media and declared that he won’t be cowed down by his party into deleting the post.

It was after this that the government had transferred Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan. While seeing off Chauhan, police personnel had showered flowers on him and several Opposition leaders had also supported the SSP.

In his letter, Purohit said illegal mining was an important issue in the state and there was huge corruption in it.

“Media reports suggest that the police party that went to conduct a raid against the illegal mining activity was suspended and the SSP transferred. In view of these developments, I would like to have a detailed report on this issue,” the letter read.

‘Contradictory media reports’

Purohit said he had read contradictory media reports regarding allegations of MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura about corruption by the police and his relative’s involvement in illegal mining

He asked the Chief Minister for a “detailed report”on the issue of allegations by the MLA, illegal mining activity and the subsequent action against police officials

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann #Illegal Mining