Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA's kin Nishan Singh granted bail

Tarn Taran, October 5
Nishan Singh, brother-in-law of Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, today got regular bail from a local court here. He was among the 10 persons arrested for illegal sand mining at Bhail Dhai Wala village around 10 days ago.
Besides, Avtar Singh of Dhunda village and Gurdial Singh of Bhail Dhai Wala village were also granted interim bail by the court.
A controversy had erupted after Lalpura accused the then Tarn Taran SSP, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, and CIA staff of the Tarn Taran district police of corrupt practices.
He had alleged that Nishan had been deliberately arrested as he was his relative. In a social media post, he had alleged that Nishan was implicated in a false case.
