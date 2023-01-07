Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

The Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Saturday released the itinerary of the 9-day Punjab leg of the Yatra.

State Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said it was not Congress yatra but a yatra to unite the country.

He said people from all walks of life were coming forward to participate in the yatra.

He said that after entering the state from the Shambhu border on January 10, Rahul Gandhi and others would stay at Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib.

The yatra will start around 6am on January 11 after paying obeisance at the Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara.

The yatra will pass through Khanna, Doraha, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Phillaur, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Bhogpur, Urmar Tanda, Dasuya and Mukerian before entering Jammu through the Pathankot border on January 19. January 13 will be the rest day.

The party will hold a mega show on day one, January 11, and a rally at Pathankot on January 19.

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa said the yatra is making a significant change in giving voice to the issues of the people.

#amrinder singh raja warring #Congress #rahul gandhi