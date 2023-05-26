Punjab man tries to send opium packets to US via courier, booked by Gurugram police

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 26

Gurugram police have booked a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send opium to a person in America by hiding it in two packets inside the boxes of Chyawanprash that he had booked via courier.

While scanning the package on Thursday, the courier company employees detected something fishy following which they called the team of State Narcotics Control Bureau. When the package was opened, 422 and 420gms of opium in two small packets were found inside the two boxes of Chyawanprash. Following the discovery of the contraband, an FIR was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station.

According to the complaint filed by ASI Mahender Singh of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, on Thursday Virendra Singh, security investigation officer of a courier company of Udyog Vihar area inform the bureau about a suspicious parcel.

After getting information, the team of Narcotics Control Bureau reached the spot and informed the top officials. In the presence of Tehsildar Rakesh Kumar, the parcel was opened and then checked.

“In the parcel, 4 pairs of shoes, 6 jeans, 1 lower, 6 shirts, 1 capri, 14 t-shirts and 2 boxes of Dabur Chyawanprash of 1 kg each were found. When I cut the box of Chyawanprash and checked it, I found that it had Chyawanprash on the top, while there was some black substance in a plastic bag at the bottom. When this bag ws opened and checked, opium was found inside. On checking the second box, opium was also found hidden inside. Both the packets were seized, which contained 422 and 420 gms of opium. On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab, had sent this parcel. This parcel was to be sent to Surendra Singh in Bakersfield, California in US,” ASI Singh said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act at Udyog Vihar police station on Thursday.

“The parcel has been seized and we are collecting the details of the accused who had booked the parcel. He will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Udyog Vihar police station.

